Schenectady Police investigating triple shooing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are currently investigating a triple shooting that reportedly happened Friday evening on Becker Street in Schenectady’s City Central State Street neighborhood.

Police say just after 6:30 p.m. officers were called to 1534 Becker Street for a report of shots fired. After arriving, police found a crime scene with one victim who had been shot. Shortly after, two other people reportedly arrived at Ellis Hospital, both with gunshot wounds which were determined to be from the same incident.

Police say all three people are being treated at local hospitals. Two of the victims are reported to have non-life threatening injuries, while the third is undergoing surgery at Albany Medical Center. Their status is unknown at this time, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department’s Detective Division at (518)-382-5245.

