Schenectady police investigating Sunday night shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police are currently investigating a shooting that reportedly happened Sunday night.

Police say just after 10:30 p.m. their dispatch center received a call from Union College Security who found a man in the area of 450 Nott Street, who had been shot in the leg. Officers, along with members of the Schenectady Fire Department and Mohawk Ambulance responded and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Officers reportedly found the corresponding crime scene on Kenwood Avenue, which was then processed by the Schenectady Police Department’s evidence technicians.

According to police, There is currently no suspect in custody and detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information Those with information is asked to contact the department’s Tips Line at 518-788-6566.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire