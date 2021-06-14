Schenectady police investigating Sunday night shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police are currently investigating a shooting that reportedly happened Sunday night.

Police say just after 10:30 p.m. their dispatch center received a call from Union College Security who found a man in the area of 450 Nott Street, who had been shot in the leg. Officers, along with members of the Schenectady Fire Department and Mohawk Ambulance responded and the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Officers reportedly found the corresponding crime scene on Kenwood Avenue, which was then processed by the Schenectady Police Department’s evidence technicians.

According to police, There is currently no suspect in custody and detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information Those with information is asked to contact the department’s Tips Line at 518-788-6566.