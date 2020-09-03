Schenectady police investigating shots fired on Victory Avenue

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police are investigating a report of shots fired that took place on Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched at around 11:15 p.m. to the area of 413 Victory Avenue for a shots fired call. When they arrived on the scene, police say they found multiple shell casings and a vehicle that appeared to have been struck multiple times.

No victim has been found or reported, though police notified area hospitals.

Police are still investigating. If you or someone you know has any information about this matter, contact Schenectady Detectives or the tips line at (518) 788-6566.

