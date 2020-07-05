Schenectady Police investigating shooting, one woman in critical condition

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department said they are currently investigating a shooting that happened around 6:22 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say it happened in the area of Albany Street and Hamilton Street. One female victim is reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital as a result.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be available as it is released.
