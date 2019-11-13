Schenectady Police investigating reports of individuals in suspicious van talking to kids

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is investigating reports regarding individuals in a light-colored van driving up to children and engaging them in conversation.

Police say they have not received information regarding the occupants of the van, but did receive reports that the conversations are suspicious.

The vehicle is described as being a white and/or silver work van. Police say the van may be occupied by a man and woman or multiple men and women.

Anyone with information or if your child has had any suspicious interactions with these individuals you are urged to contact police at (518)-630-0911 or 911.

The Schenectady School District is also aware of these reports and police say they are working with them on gathering more information.

The areas police received reports are near the high school, Martin Luther King Elementary, and Pleasant Valley Elementary.

The district posted this safety alert on their website and social media accounts: