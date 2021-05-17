Schenectady Police investigating bank robbery

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Trustco at 1620 Union Street. They say it happened Monday around 12:30 p.m.

Officers say that a man entered the bank, showed a note indicating he had a gun and took off with about $4,000. The suspect is described as approximately 5’8” tall and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Eastern Parkway or Woodland Avenue and Eastern Parkway between 12:30 – 12:45 p.m. and may have noticed the suspect fleeing to give them a call.

Anyone with information is asked to give police a call at (518) 788-6566.