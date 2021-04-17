Schenectady police investigating 2 shooting incidents overnight

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is currently investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Columbia Street just after midnight for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers reportedly found multiple shell casings at the intersection of Columbia Street and Poplar Street. At this time no injuries have been reported.

Additionally, officers were dispatched to Ellis Hospital for a 23-year-old man that reportedly walked in with a gunshot wound to the back around 5 a.m. According to police, the incident took place in the 700 block of State Street. The man was later taken to Albany Medical Center and is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Both incidents are under investigation by the department’s Detective Division.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department Tips Line at 518-788-6566.