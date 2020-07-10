Schenectady Police investigate vehicle that appears to have been shot several times

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police are investigating a vehicle on Elmer Ave. that appears to have been shot several times, according to a Tweet from the department. They say the Nissan SUV has broken windows and appears to have blood in it.

Officers are unsure where the vehicle may have been shot and do not have a suspect or a victim. Anyone with information is asked to call Schenectady Police.

SPD on Elmer Ave. investigating an unoccupied vehicle which appears to have been shot several times. The vehicle (Nissan SUV) has broken windows and what appears to be blood inside. Unknown where this event occurred. No victim or suspect at this time. Contact SPD w/any info. — Schenectady Police (@schdypolice) July 10, 2020

