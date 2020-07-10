Schenectady Police investigate vehicle that appears to have been shot several times

Breaking News
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police are investigating a vehicle on Elmer Ave. that appears to have been shot several times, according to a Tweet from the department. They say the Nissan SUV has broken windows and appears to have blood in it.

Officers are unsure where the vehicle may have been shot and do not have a suspect or a victim. Anyone with information is asked to call Schenectady Police.

