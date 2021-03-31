Schenectady police investigate shots fired incident

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police responded to a shots fired call Tuesday morning in the area of the 1200 block of Congress Street.

Schenectady County Dispatchers received the call around 10:15 a.m. Once on scene, responding officers found multiple shell casings and found that a house and a car had been stuck by the gunfire, according to police.

Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. The Schenectady Police Department’s Evidence Technician Unit and Detective Division are investigating the incident.

