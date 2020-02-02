Schenectady Police investigate shooting that left two men injured at Vibez Bar & Lounge

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two men early Sunday morning at a local bar.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired inside the Vibez Bar & Lounge at 1490 State Street at around 3:31 a.m.

Upon arrival officers said they found a 25-year-old man on the sidewalk that appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was transported to Albany Medical Center and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police added that a 23-year-old man walked into Ellis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the forearm that police believe was a result of the shooting at Vibez Bar & Lounge.

Police said that the 23-year-old is also in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. NEWS10 will continue to update this article as new details are learned.