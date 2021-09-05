Schenectady police investigate shooting at Tropics Bar and Restaurant, one person dead

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police early Sunday morning responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Tropics Bar and Restaurant where one person had been shot. Multiple officers from the Schenectady Police Department were dispatched, and while in the process of responding, reportedly received information from dispatch that there were three people who had been shot.

Police say, once on scene, responding officers found one female victim, 27, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and one male victim, 23, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Both victims were given medical attention by officers on scene before medics from the Schenectady Fire Department arrived.

Shortly after, police say staff at Ellis Hospital told officers that a 22-year-old man came into the hospital who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The 27-year-old female victim was taken to Albany Medical Center and is said to be in stable condition at this time. The 22-year-old man was stabilized by medical staff at Ellis Hospital before being taken to Albany Med and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the 23-year-old man, identified as E-Shawn Amir Berkley of Albany, was taken to Ellis Hospital where he was pronounced dead earlier Sunday morning.

Schenectady Police Department Detectives are said to be actively investigating the incident with help from New York State Police Major Crimes. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department’s TIPS Line at (518) 788-6566.

