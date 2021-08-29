Schenectady police investigate overnight shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly happened early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Albany St.

Police say on Sunday around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Albany St. for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers reportedly found a 27-year-old male with one gunshot wound to his chest and another to his leg.

The first responding officers on scene provided medical attention to the victim until members of the Schenectady Fire Department arrived. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Police say there is currently no suspect in custody and detectives are actively investigating the incident. Those with information are asked to contact the department’s Tip Line at 518-788-6566.

