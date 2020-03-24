Schenectady Police give update on Albany St. incident

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police gave an update on a shots fired incident on Albany Street. Currently, the street is closed from Paige to Craig Streets.

Officers say that around 8 a.m. a call came in about a male and a female in an argument. When police started to investigate they heard shots fired.

The Schenectady Police Special Operations and New York State Troopers are currently on scene and there is no danger to the public.

This is a breaking news story stay with us on-air and online for updates.

LATEST STORIES: