SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police held Coffee with a Cop at the Stewart’s Shops on Van Vranken Ave in Schenectady.

The outreach effort helps police connect with members of different communities throughout the city, understanding their concerns. Sgt. Nick Mannix said it’s also a way for the police to reach out to people who may not feel comfortable calling 9-1-1.

“It’s quality of life issues,” Mannix said. “Stuff that maybe they don’t feel comfortable about calling 9-1-1 on, they don’t want to bug us. To which we say, if there’s something going on please let us know.”

Mannix said Coffee with a Cop usually happens once a month at different Stewart’s Shops throughout Schenectady.