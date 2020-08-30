Schenectady Police Dept. issues missing vulnerable adult alert

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police have issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for Elton Garvey, 58, who reportedly has a traumatic brain injury and may appear to be confused or disoriented.

Police say Garvey was last seen on Albany Street in the City of Schenectady at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. He is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

If anyone has any information about Garvey’s whereabouts, contact the Schenectady Police Department at (518)-630-0911 or 911.