Schenectady Police Dept. issues missing vulnerable adult alert

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police have issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for Elton Garvey, 58, who reportedly has a traumatic brain injury and may appear to be confused or disoriented.

Police say Garvey was last seen on Albany Street in the City of Schenectady at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. He is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

If anyone has any information about Garvey’s whereabouts, contact the Schenectady Police Department at (518)-630-0911 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga