Schenectady Police Dept. investigating two shooting incidents

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating two shootings that reportedly occurred Monday night.

Police say the first incident occurred in the area of 180 Jerry Street and Watt St. just after 9 p.m. when dispatch received a call for possible gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found numerous shell casings on Jerry St. and one car is said to have been hit. There were reportedly no victims and detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Additionally, the second incident reportedly happened in the area of Ward Avenue and High Avenue just after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found a car and home that had been hit by gunfire. At this time, police say it does not appear that anyone was hit and detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department Tips Line at (518)-788-6566.