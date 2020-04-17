Schenectady Police crack down on ATV operators on public roads

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are cracking down on ATV operators illegally driving on public streets.

Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for and identifying the ATV operators in this images provided.

Police posted on Facebook saying, “This behavior will not be tolerated. Officers will continue enforcement of reckless operators, arrest, and seize vehicles through the process of investigation. “

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 518-788-6566