Schenectady Police asking for public’s help in open missing person investigation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nazaire Philidort, 41, of Schenectady has been reported missing since September of 2019.

The Schenectady Police Department is asking for the public’s help with this open missing person investigation.

Police say Philidort last spoke with friends back on September 23 of last year. He is said to have resided in Schenectady at that time, but has had no known contact with friends or family since.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about Philidort’s whereabouts to contact Detective Jennifer Shewczyk at (518)-382-5200 ext. 5600.