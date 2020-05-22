Schenectady Police asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aide Bureau are asking for the communities help in locating Aaliyah Roe who has been reported missing.

Police say Aaliyah is a missing child that was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jogging pants with cats on it, and carrying a black and pink backpack.

Police say Aaliyah may be in Albany or Troy.

On Wednesday she was reportedly seen in the area of Central State Street wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and a backpack.

LATEST STORIES