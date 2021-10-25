Schenectady PD says Oneida Middle School is safe after Social Media threat

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, October 23 the Schenectady Police Department said on their Facebook that they were made aware of a Social Media threat of a school shooting. Now they are urging parents and students that Oneida Middle School is safe to attend after saying the “threat is not credible.”

The above picture is the threat the Schenectady Police posted on their Facebook saying they were looking into it. After investigation Schenectady Police said the threat is not credible and it was intended as a prank.

On Facebook, Schenectady Police went on to explain, “the source of the threat modified content from a TikTok video. The source created a fake account and modified a threat template to appear as a direct threat in Schenectady. None of it was original content.”

The source of the threat was identified by police yesterday, October 24, but their names will not be released because they are juveniles. For more information go to the Schenectady Police Department Facebook.