Schenectady PD needs help solving year-old homicide

The Schenectady Police Department said the victim from the July 5 shooting on Hamilton and Albany Streets, Ieasha Merritt, has died from her injuries. (NEWS10)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Several days after Ieasha Merritt, 34, was shot in a Schenectady parking lot she would die. The mother was not the intended target, just a victim in the wrong place at the wrong time, said the Schenectady Police Department.

Merritt was shot on July 5, 2020, a little before 6:30 a.m. in a parking lot on the corner of Albany and Hamlin Streets. Police said she was caught in the line of fire when three masked gunmen got out of a vehicle and started shooting across the parking lot.

The lot was occupied by more than 10 people when the shooting happened but they, along with the gunmen, fled the scene leaving Merritt fatally wounded.

Schenectady Police said after almost one year of interviewing witnesses, following leads, and identifying the shooter’s vehicle, they need the public’s help to catch the person responsible for Merritt’s death.

Anyone with information about the parking lot incident or was at the party that happened prior to the incident on July 4-5 is being asked to call the Schenectady Police Department’s Tips Line at 518-788-6566.