Schenectady PD looking for owner of emaciated dog

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is looking to identify the owner of an abandoned dog who was found in the street. The dog looked emaciated and was taken to the animal hospital by police, where he later died.

On the morning of Monday, February 7, at around 8:00 a.m., Schenectady County Dispatch received a call from a resident on Cresse Avenue who found a dog laying on the side of the road in the snow.

There, officers found a gray male Pitbull who appeared to be young and was severely emaciated. Police then brought the dog to a local animal hospital, where he later died due to his condition.

The gray Pitbull had no collar and no microchip with identifying information.

For residents that have cameras in the area, Schenectady Police is asking you to check them prior to Monday, February 7 at 8:00 a.m. It is unknown when the dog arrived on the side of Cresse Avenue.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may know anything can call the Schenectady Police Department, at 518-382-5200 ext. 5655.