SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday morning, the investigation is now considered a homicide.

Around 8:49 p.m. on December 19, Schenectady PD responded to a call of shots fired on Lincoln Avenue at Steuben Street. They located one victim who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound along with several bullet casings nearby.

Identified as Usman Pirzada, the 21-year-old was transported to Albany Medical Center for his injuries. He passed away on the morning of December 20 from injuries.

Police are investigating the nearby area. Their vehicles were found parked on Delamont Avenue. Outside the police station, friends of the Pirzada’s spoke highly of him to NEWS10’s Anthony Krolikowski.

Lieutenant Ryan Macherone said a suspect has not been identified at this time. “It’s still too early to say. It certainly just happened overnight. It’s something of a very active investigation and it’s going to be going on throughout the day and next few days as well.”

Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to come forward by Schenectady Police. Their tip line can be called at (518) 788-6566. Lieutenant Macherone added that information can be received anonymously.