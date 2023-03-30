SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department has confirmed four separate reports of shots fired between March 21 and 28. Police have made several arrests and recovered multiple illegal handguns.

At around 9 p.m. on March 21, police responded to a report of shots fired near Catherine Street and Locust Avenue. Shell casings were recovered, and officers discovered a vehicle and two houses had been struck. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.

On March 22, officers responded to reports of shots fired near Eastern Avenue and University Place. Police responded around 8:33 p.m. and located several shell casings. A building was struck. Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Police arrested a juvenile suspect following the report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. on March 23. Police located several shell casings and a vehicle found to have been struck near 700 Eastern Avenue. The juvenile was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Reckless Endangerment.

On March 27, a male with a gunshot wound to the arm was admitted to Ellis Hospital. Police learned that the male had been shot while driving around Strong Street and Hulett Street. Officers located shell casings at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

On March 28, police recovered guns in two separate incidents. At around 12:34 p.m., law enforcement located a suspect with an active warrant near Phillip Street and Thompson Street. The suspect, Damian G. Madera, 19, fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Madera was found to have a loaded handgun and a bag containing fentanyl pills. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest.

At 4:42 p.m., law enforcement located a male with an outstanding warrant near Hulett Street and State Street. The suspect, Khadir H. Bradley, 21, also fled on foot. During the pursuit, Bradley discarded a handgun. He was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest.