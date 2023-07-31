SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is exploring the potential for a civilian police academy. Plans are in the very early stages of development, a decision to move forward has not yet been made but the department hopes it could start as early as this fall.

Schenectady police want to gauge the public’s interest in attending a civilian police academy, so they’re asking people to respond to an online survey to determine the potential structure of the program.

The survey includes questions like, how interested people are in attending a civilian police academy? How many hours per session would they be willing to attend? And asks what 5 topics people are most interested in.

Schenectady Police Department Sergeant Peter Montalto said it’s about building rapport with the community.

“We are hoping just to build more relationships with the community and really help develop an understanding of our procedures on the things that we do,” said Smith

They’re seeking as many responses as possible to understand what the community wants.

“We want to show the public some of the training that our officers go through,” said Montalto. “I think it will help reduce crime.”

Although details are limited at this point, Albany police already has a civilian police academy that has been running for over 20 years.

Public Information Officer for the Albany Police Department Steve Smith says it’s about deepening the community’s understanding about what officers do. He said people are often surprised after going through the courses.

“Think about it like this, these officers go to a traumatic incident and once it’s done, they get in their cars and they’re right back on patrol prepared to respond to yet another tragic incident. There’s a lot that goes on day-to-day at the police department and we’re really excited for the upcoming police academy,” said Smith.

According to the Albany website, the purpose is also to “dispel suspicions and misconceptions” about the department.

Smith says the course is 14 weeks, for three hours on Wednesday nights. And because it’s during dinner time, they have a potluck.

Some days are in the classroom and some days are more hands-on, where attendees can participate in driving a police car, riding a police horse or riding along to a crime scene. Smith said they also conduct an emergency vehicle operations course.

He said at the beginning people act as individuals in the class.

“You can see a shift. You can see that they’re kind of unsure as to what they’re getting into,” said Smith.

By the end they become a team and some even become lifetime friends with officers. It all culminates in a graduation ceremony at their Albany farm.

“But it’s really just about building relationships with the community and giving them the inside look as to what takes place day-to-day as an Albany police officer again there’s a lot of perceptions out there as to what they think it takes to be a police officer,” said Smith.



He said anyone interested in attending the academy should follow them on social media for more details.

As for Schenectady, once they close the survey – if they get enough interest – they will develop a timeline, decide on a location and create a curriculum.

Montalto said if Schenectady moves forward, it will be done with all police departments throughout the county.