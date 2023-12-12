SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady County Office of Community Services are heading to Capitol Hill to speak about their efforts to make addiction services more accessible. They’re part of the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative, a nationwide partnership, and will highlight the Schenectady Cares program as a benchmark.

“I hope that when we go before the members of Congress tomorrow that we’re able to convey a message that this type of programming is not hard to start,” Lt. Ryan Macherone said. “It’s easy to break down those silos and work together over a common goal.”

Since 2019, Schenectady Police have worked with local addiction services centers to connect people struggling with addiction with access to safe care and recovery. The program has since expanded to include outreach before fatal overdoses occur. Macherone said they’ve helped over 1,200 people since 2021.

“Now our group goes out in the field and we go to areas that are of higher concern and we try to bring services to those individuals in the moment,” Macherone said. “It’s a wide range of services ranging from emergency housing to sometimes mental health and substance use related care.”

Macherone said expanding access to resources can help prevent spikes in fatal overdoses happening around the country. Schenectady saw a spike in fatal overdoses over the summer, leading to more public Naloxone trainings.

“I think we’re affected just like all the communities are,” Macherone said. “I think the reason we see these spikes in fatal overdoses, unfortunately, is just the inherent unpredictability of the drugs that are out there. I don’t think any of us benefits from sitting on this information or hiding it.”

Macherone said he hopes their efforts will lead to more resources at the federal level and expand these programs nationally.

“We have this common mission, even though law enforcement may be different than behavioral health,” Macherone said. “Helping people in that moment do better is something we can all kind of align around.”