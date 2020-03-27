Schenectady organization to hold interfaith virtual service

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady Clergy Against Hate is holding a virtual interfaith service Thursday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. The service will be broadcast using the Zoom online meeting platform.

The hour-long service will feature prayers, songs, and rites of healing from members of the clergy. The meeting will be able to accommodate up to 500 people.

“As we struggle to navigate how to respond to novel coronavirus together, as individuals feel increasing alone while practicing social isolation, and as the poor and marginalized disproportionately bear the economic brunt of the global pandemic,” Schenectady Clergy Against Hate said.

“Rites of healing are something present in all our collective faith traditions. Let’s remember this pandemic as a time when we all came together even while we were physically apart,” said Messiah Lutheran Church Rev. Dustin Wright.

VIRTUAL SERVICE INFORMATION

Link: https://uuma.zoom.us/j/199805063

One tap mobile: 16468769923 or 199805063

Audio participants: dial 1-646-876-9923 and enter in meeting ID: 199 805 063

A tutorial for users unfamiliar with Zoom can be found on its website.

