SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With eight overdose deaths in just the first week of this month in Schenectady, officials are now on high alert. Wednesday night, the city was holding NARCAN training for community members.

Laura Colmes, Executive Director of New Choices Recovery Center, said that offering training for this type of emergency was critical.

“At the moment, it can be quite frightening when something like that happens,” Colmes said. “So the more you practice and know the steps, the better.”

Officials said last year, there were over 100,000 overdose deaths across the country, and they are only expecting that number to increase. Keith Brown, Director for Public Health, Schenectady County, agreed that introducing better school programs and providing more emotional support training for teachers and parents is essential.

“You have to do the thing that for some of us as parents is hard, and that’s just to be honest with our kids. It has to be about safety, and it must be about coping mechanisms that are short-term and long-term,” Brown said. “So short-term, we want our kids to survive. Period. And then the long term is that we have to make sure our kids who are at risk get the help that they need.”

Lieutenant Ryan Macherone from the Schenectady Police Department also wants to remind everyone that the Good Samaritan Law applies to both drug and alcohol situations.

“They designed the law so that someone doesn’t hesitate to get life-saving help to somebody who needs it. So, they don’t have to have that apprehension,” he said.

While also helping to save lives and avoid another overdose death. All participants tonight are getting NARCAN training along with a free kit. Officials say this training will continue, but they are still investigating the connections to the recent overdose deaths and where the drugs are coming from.