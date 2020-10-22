Schenectady nonprofit says more children leaving abusive homes to live with family during pandemic

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Things of My Very Own, a Schenectady non-profit that helps families in emergency situations, said the nonprofit is struggling to meet the needs of incoming referrals since the coronavirus pandemic. Children are coming to the Capital Region from across the state and the country to stay with relatives said CEO/Founder Rayn Boncie.

Boncie said whereas the organization had 500+ volunteers prior to the pandemic, they are now working with 15. Monetary donations have also dwindled but the need for assistance to in many cases grandparents, aunts, and uncles taking in children from abusive situations has risen.

Schools across the region are doing a phenomenal job at taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of colds, flu, and coronavirus. Our concern is that whenever you take in extra people into your home, things like the grocery store, the pharmacy, you’re having to visit those places more where perhaps people aren’t as aware of their surroundings because they are in a hurry. Rayn Boncie

CEO/Founder Things of My Very Own

When asked what else the community can do to support the organization and families in need of assistance, Boncie said people can choose to be kind when posting comments online. The stigma surrounding families in crisis can make it more difficult for families looking for help, Boncie explained.

5 facts about child abuse in the U.S.

Approximately five children die from child abuse every day.

2.9 million cases of child abuse are reported every day.

In 2012, 82.2% of child abusers were between the ages of 18 and 44.

Boys and girls are victims of child abuse at almost the same rate.

3 out of 4 children who die from child abuse or neglect are below the age of 3.

*Source: www.dosomething.org

The New York State Child Abuse Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-342-3720. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is also available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673.

LATEST STORIES