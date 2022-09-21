SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some Schenectady non-profits received grant funding to help jumpstart and support new community initiatives.

Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York gave a total of $500,000 to the Schenectady Maternal and Child Health CHW Coalition, United Way of the Greater Capital Region and Social Enterprise and Training Center.

Some of that money will be used to fund a new pregnancy assistance program through the Schenectady Maternal and Child Health CHW Coalition.

“This program is going to be so important,” Julie Adamac, Director of Strategic Partnerships of the Healthy Alliance, said. “The community health worker who assists the mom during her pregnancy, makes sure she has what she needs, gets to the appointments that she needs to get to and then further be able to set her up for success when her child is born.”

The money comes from a Blue fund grant program, started in 2018.

“It really broadens the diversity of our organization, it gives us the impact and the mission for what we do everyday,” Keith Dolan, Vice President of Commercial Sales for Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, said.

Volunteers from Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York also spent the day volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club in Schenectady.