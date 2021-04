SCHENECTADY, (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Schenectady Municipal Golf Course will open for the year. Mayor Gary McCarthy will drive the first ball of the season at 9 a.m.

Players will have the opportunity to win six dozen new Titlist ProV1 golf balls with donations going to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

All in attendance must wear proper face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.