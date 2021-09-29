Schenectady meeting being held to receive community input on federal funds

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Ministries (SiCM) is hosting the Hamilton Hill Neighborhood Association (HHNA) for a community meeting focused on gaining input on funds the City of Schenectady is set to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The meeting will take place on Thursday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the SiCM Food Pantry located at 839 Albany Street in Schenectady.

The local community has been hit hard as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and ARPA funds are said to total $52.9 million for the City as a result. Mayor McCarthy will be in attendance to join the community conversation.

Both Mayor McCarthy and the City’s Department of Development are said to be interested in seeking the community’s input for how the funds could best be utilized.

For more information contact HNNA at (518) 728-8419.

