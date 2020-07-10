Schenectady Mayor releases squad car video of controversial arrest

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy released a statement on the investigation into the Monday arrest on Brandywine Avenue that sparked community backlash, as well as additional footage from the incident.

“I have been briefed on the incident of July 6th and have concerns regarding the thoroughness of the preliminary investigation prior to the arrest being made. I have referred the matter to the Police Chief and Commissioner of Public Safety for potential disciplinary recommendations based upon any department policies that may have been violated.

“The Office of Professional Standards and the Schenectady County District Attorney are continuing to finalize their full review of the entire incident. To that end, the Schenectady Police Department will release today the in-car video from the July 6 incident.

“In addition to the reforms announced yesterday, we continue to have ongoing community conversations that serve to strengthen dialogue and build trust. In particular, this morning Chief Clifford and I met with Schenectady Clergy Against Hate in the first of a series of productive conversations to discuss the role of the faith community among wider issues of policing and racial injustice.

“We appreciate the community’s continued patience as the full review of the incident is completed. As soon as the investigation is concluded or more information can be released, it will be made available immediately.”

Statement from Gary McCarthy

Mayor of Schenectady