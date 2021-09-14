Schenectady mayor holding meetings to discuss use of American Rescue Plan funds

SCENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady mayor Gary McCarty has announced a series of neighborhood association meetings to discuss the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Schenectady was awarded nearly $53 million from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The city received the first half of the funds in May and will receive the second half from in May 2022. The funds must be dispersed by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026.

According to guidance from the U.S. Treasury, eligible uses of the funds include revenue replacement, responding to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, responding to workers performing essential work, and for necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

The scheduled meetings are: