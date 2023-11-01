SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters in more the two dozen Capital Region cities and towns are deciding who will run their municipalities. Mayor races are on the ballot in four local cities.

One of them is Schenectady. Democrat Gary McCarthy is trying for a fourth term. He’s running against two other candidates, republican Matt Nelligan and Ed Varno who’s running on the working families line.

McCarthy has been at the center of Schenectady’s downtown revival. But he claims distressed properties is still one of his biggest priorities.

“People in urban areas don’t maintain their property, the let it go down,” said McCarthy. He adds, “we’re modifying how code enforcement records are kept, how you do the follow-up, how you get people to maintain their property.”

McCarthy sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing Schenectady.