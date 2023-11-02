SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters in more the two dozen Capital Region cities and towns are deciding who will run their municipalities. Mayor races are on the ballot in four local cities.

One of them is Schenectady. Ed Varno is running on the Working Families party line. The former city firefighter got into the race after hearing from residents about their number one issue.

“It’s the neighborhoods I believe have been neglected,” said Varno. He adds, “we have a downtown and a harbor that’s very popular and very well built and I think it’s time for the neighborhoods to get some of that love and affection.”

Varno is running against current mayor democrat Gary McCarthy and republican Matt Nelligan. Varno sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the city of Schenectady.