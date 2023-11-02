SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters in more the two dozen Capital Region cities and towns are deciding who will run their municipalities. Mayor races are on the ballot in four local cities.

One of them is Schenectady. Republican Matt Nelligan is trying to unseat current mayor Gary McCarthy. He wants to focus on improving neighborhoods and battling crime.

“It’s not necessarily shootings and things like that. It’s stuff like noise complaints, it’s stuff like speeding in the neighborhoods, it’s stuff like people ignoring ordinances related to when you can or can’t do certain things,” said Nelligan. He adds, “I think we have to have a system here John where we prioritize fighting the small matters in order to solve the big one.”

In addition to McCarthy, Nelligan is also facing Ed Varno, who is running on the Working Families party line. Nelligan sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the city of Schenectady.