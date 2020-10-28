Schenectady man, who fled the country after child sex arrest, sentenced to 18-years

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man, who fled to The Dominican Republic following his 2018 arrest on a charge of First Degree Sexual Conduct against a Child, has been sentenced to 18-years in prison. Franklin Betances, 36, pled guilty to the charge after US Marshals brought him back to Schenectady County.

During a 2018 investigation, Betances admitted repeatedly raping his victim, who was under 13 years of age, between April and November 2017.

The 36-year-old fled the country with his wife after she bailed him out of jail following his initial arrest. A warrant was issued for his arrest and a red notice was issued by INTERPOL when he failed to reappear in court.

At his sentencing, Betances blamed both mental health issues and the effects of sniffing glue for his behavior.

Following his prison sentence, Betances will be subject to 20-years of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.

An order of protection has been issued for the victim.

