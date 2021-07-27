Schenectady man who crashed into house on Central Ave. will spend up to 7 years in prison

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Donald Bender, 54, a Schenectady man found guilty of reckless endangerment stemming from an accident in June 2018 that ended with him hitting a house off of Central Avenue has been sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in State Prison.

In May eyewitnesses testified that Bender could be seen the day of the accident swerving through traffic, blaring the horn of the Nissan Altima he was driving, revving the engine, and “smashing into” vehicles.

Bender crashed into the house going 57 miles per hour after hitting multiple cars on Central Avenue. The force of the crash caused the engine of the car into the home.

