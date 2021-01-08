Schenectady man shares experience on Capitol Hill

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— Jim DeFalco, also known as Jimmy Jact Kash, is a wrestler from Schenectady. He said after seeing President Trump’s tweet, he felt compelled to go down to Washington, D.C. along with a friend, to make their voices heard against what he believes to be voter fraud in the latest presidential election—-although there has been no evidence.

“We were at the south side of the eclipse of the White House where Trump was giving his speech, and then from there, we all marched up to the Capitol building where there was supposed to be a whole other event with other speakers,” explained DeFalco.

According to DeFalco, Alex Jones was supposed to be one of the speakers at the event, but when they got to the Capitol grounds, they didn’t see a stage, but instead a giant crowd of people.

“It was an amazing site! At the time, I couldn’t believe my eyes what I saw! We didn’t know anything that was going on was bad inside, but of course I knew something was kind of up because you saw people on the scaffolding’s all around, they were hanging on the scaffolding’s, and they were up the stairs. But we saw D.C. Police, we were interacting with them and everything seemed fine from what we could understand,” explaind DeFalco.

But inside the Capitol Building itself, everything wasn’t fine— people were able to break in. One man even made his way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and kicked his feet up on her desk. DeFalco said even though he was on Capitol Hill, he did not go inside the Capitol Building and was surprised to learn what was unfolding.

“Then we heard that unfortunately that the unarmed military veteran woman got shot and killed, and thats when everything changed. We were all very concerned about that especially because we didn’t want didn’t want anybody to die. We were there for freedom and peace.”

DeFalco said he left Capitol Hill before the 6pm curfew went into effect. Even though the election has been certified, DeFalco would still like to see this election changed.

“I was there because we were asked to come and support was was known to be a historic occasion, and unfortunately was historic for possible the wrong reasons, but when we got there, the 2 million plus people who were there knew why we were there, and we were there to save America.”