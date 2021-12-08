Schenectady man sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping woman

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the 2020 rape of a woman in Niskayuna. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Tahir Christie, 19, will also be required to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

Christie was convicted of raping a then 18-year-old woman, who was known to him, around August 12, 2020 in a vehicle parked on the property of Craig Elementary School in Niskayuna. The DA’s Office said they when there to talk and stargaze, but Christie physically overpowered the woman and engaged in sexual intercourse without her consent.

The DA’s Office said Christie admitted his guilt to the victim and another person through messaging apps. The victim disclosed the rape to a family member in September 2020 and they brought the victim to the Niskayuna Police Department. The victim’s recollection of the rape was corroborated by messages on both her phone and Christie’s phone.

Christie was found guilty of rape in the first degree (felony), rape in the third degree (felony) and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree (misdemeanor) by a Schenectady County judge. The DA’s Office said Christie elected for a bench trial, in which he waived his right to a jury trial and had the judge act as both judge and jury.

The judge also issued a full order of protection for the victim for 41.5 years. Christie will be subject to a 20 year post-release supervision after he gets out of prison.