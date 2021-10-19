Schenectady man sentenced to 10 years on drug, firearm charges

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug and firearm convictions. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Rhamel Pate, 40, of Schenectady was sentenced October 19 for distributing cocaine base and possessing firearms.

As part of his guilty plea, Pate admitted to working with others to distribute cocaine base out of a Schenectady apartment where he lived at the time. Pate also admitted to possessing a quantity of cocaine base and four firearms and ammunition at the time of his arrest.

Pate was sentenced in Syracuse. DOJ said Pate also has four-year term of supervised release after he gets out of prison.