Schenectady man sentenced for crack cocaine distribution

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Robert J. Chaires, 40, of Schenectady was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing crack cocaine twice in 2017.
Chaires admitted that on January 20, 2017 and again on March 2, 2017, he sold more than 28 grams of crack cocaine to a buyer in Schenectady.
Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr. also sentenced Chaires to four years of supervised release, to begin after his term of imprisonment.
