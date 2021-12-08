Schenectady man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said James King, 33, could face up to life in prison.

As part of his guilty plea, King admitted that between February and March 2021, he sold meth twice to another person. DOJ said he also possessed meth with intent to distribute when he was arrested on March 17.

King faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million and a post-imprisonment term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28, 2022.