Schenectady man pleads guilty to driving with an illegal firearm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man is facing up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to driving with an illegally possessed gun. The weapon was found when Earl Pittman, 40, was pulled over in Colonie in the early hours of September 15.

In addition to finding the gun, police also discovered Pittman was driving while his license was revoked due to numerous suspensions to his driving privileges.

Further investigation showed that the 40-year-old had multiple open drunk driving related offenses and convictions, including: a pending sentencing for Felony DWI in Albany County Court that week, and an additional pending Felony DWI case in Saratoga County.

Pittman’s criminal history means he faces up to eight years in prison, followed by up to five years of supervised release.

He is due to be sentenced on December 11.

