Schenectady man pleads guilty to distributing heroin, fentanyl

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man had pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and fentanyl, and to the possession of firearms. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Ralph St. Croix, 38, of Schenectady had a prior felony conviction at the time he had the firearms.

As part of his plea, St. Croix admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl to another person on three occasions in December 2020 at his apartment in Schenectady. St. Croix also admitted to possessing a loaded revolver and 12-gauge shotgun in order to guard his drugs and drug proceeds.

DOJ said St. Croix faces at least 5 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 3 years and up to life.

St. Croix is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2022.