Schenectady man pleads guilty to crack cocaine distribution

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man has pled guilty to distributing crack cocaine twice in 2017. Robert J. Chaires admitted to selling more than 28 grams of cocaine to a buyer in the city on January 20 and March 2 of that year.

The 40-year-old is due to be sentenced on December 8, 2020 and faces between 10 years and life in prison.

