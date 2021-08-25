Schenectady man pleads guilty in 2019 overdose related death

SCHENECTADAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last Friday, Jamey Williams, 40, of Schenectady reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide following a long and thorough investigation. The investigation was lead by Detective Kevin Derkowski with help from Detective Anthony Savignano and Assistant District Attorney Nick McDonald.

Police say on December 26, 2019, the victim, Justin Lowery inhaled what he thought was cocaine but was instead revealed to be fentanyl and heroin. The incident took place on Congress Street and the case was diligently worked by Detective Derkowski who tracked down witnesses in order to identify Williams as the dealer.

“We’re sending a message to the dealers of illegal drugs that they will be held accountable for bringing this poison in and harming members of our community. I am proud of the dedicated work done by Detective Derkowski and Detective Savignano and appreciate the support and assistance from the District Attorney’s office,” said Chief Eric Clifford.

