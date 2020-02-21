Schenectady man named Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing

Technical Sgt. Ethan Schager is the 2020 Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Technical Sgt. Ethan Schager is the 2020 Outstanding Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the 109th Airlift Wing. He works as a maintenance worker for the 109th Maintenance Group.

Schager was honored for his significant contributions to the Wing’s mission. He was influential on Operation DEEP FREEZE where he identified and corrected aircraft concerns to ensure the mission was completed safely.

He also helped coordinate a chance for more than 400 cadets with the New York Civil Air Patrol to experience the 109th.

Schager is also a volunteer firefighter with the South Schenectady Fire Department where he was promoted to Lieutenant.

