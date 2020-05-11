Schenectady man killed in early morning car crash in Vermont

BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Dennis A. Stissi, 50, of Schenectady was killed Sunday in a fatal car accident in Rutland County, Vermont.

On May 10 at around 1:20 a.m., Vermont State Police were dispatched to the site of a tractor-trailer crash on State Route 22A, near Coates Hill Road in Benson.

Troopers arriving on the scene said the truck was fully engulfed in flames. The 2019 Mack Pinnacle was totaled.

Police found Stissi deceased inside the cab of the vehicle. His body was removed and sent to the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police also say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Vermont State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them by calling Trooper Ducharme at (802) 773-9101. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling (844) 848-8477, or by visiting the state website for tips.

Route 22A was partially closed following the crash.

LATEST STORIES